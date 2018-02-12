EU Watchdogs Urge Caution On Cryptocurrency Investment

By Joanne Faulkner

Law360, London (February 12, 2018, 1:06 PM GMT) -- Three of Europe’s major regulatory bodies joined forces on Monday to remind consumers of the risks they are exposing themselves to by investing in highly speculative digital currencies.

The European Supervisory Authorities — a joint committee made up of the European Banking Authority, the European Securities and Markets Authority and the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority — issued a warning to consumers that they stand to lose large amounts of money when they invest in and hold digital tokens.

“If you buy virtual currencies you...
