ESMA Adds Nasdaq's Europe Legal Counsel To Expert Group
ESMA’s securities and markets stakeholder group works with the European Union’s top securities regulator, its board of supervisors and other bodies. The group of more than 30 financial markets experts and academics also provides technical advice to the regulator.
“Members of the group are individuals appointed to represent, in balanced proportions, financial market...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login