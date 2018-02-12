ESMA Adds Nasdaq's Europe Legal Counsel To Expert Group

By Najiyya Budaly

Law360, London (February 12, 2018, 4:59 PM GMT) -- The European Securities and Markets Authority announced on Monday that it has appointed four experts, including a top Nasdaq lawyer, to a body that helps the regulator carry out consultation on policy developments.

ESMA’s securities and markets stakeholder group works with the European Union’s top securities regulator, its board of supervisors and other bodies. The group of more than 30 financial markets experts and academics also provides technical advice to the regulator.

“Members of the group are individuals appointed to represent, in balanced proportions, financial market...
