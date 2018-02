Hiscox Escapes Trial As Illness Halts Data Protection Case

Law360, London (February 16, 2018, 3:37 PM GMT) -- The Information Commissioner’s Office will not seek a retrial in its case against Hiscox Underwriting Ltd. over alleged breaches of data protection laws, because a key witness has fallen ill and will not be able to give evidence, a London court heard Friday.



Judge Deborah Taylor had discharged the jury hearing the trial at Southwark Crown Court on Monday after the prosecution’s key witness failed to turn up because of serious health problems.



The development had been placed under restrictions to prevent it being reported, but...

To view the full article, register now.