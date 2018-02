Jones Day Is Strongest US Law Firm Brand For 2nd Year

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 6:37 PM EST) -- Jones Day is the No. 1 law firm brand in the United States for the second consecutive year, after first surpassing five-year leader Skadden in 2017, according to a study published Monday by London research firm Acritas.



Jones Day lands ahead of the second-ranking Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP by 15 points on the 2018 Acritas U.S. Law Firm Brand Index. The last time there was a notable gap between first and second place was in 2014 when Skadden led Jones Day by about...

