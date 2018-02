CCUK Pushes To Scrap Barclays Misselling Counterclaim

Law360, London (February 12, 2018, 6:40 PM GMT) -- CCUK Finance Ltd. — a credit card services firm suing Barclays PLC for around £1.1 billion ($1.5 billion) over the sale of allegedly ‘worthless’ debt waiver product credit card agreements similar to payment protection insurance — on Monday said that the bank’s counterclaim that it is owed £321.4 million by the firm should be struck out.



CCUK, which services Monument credit cards, said at a High Court hearing that Barclays should be forced to deal with paying out millions in compensation to credit card holders who were allegedly missold...

