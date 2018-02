Insurers Seek Checks On EIOPA As EU Eyes Agency Overhaul

Law360, London (February 12, 2018, 6:42 PM GMT) -- Europe’s top insurance lobby said Monday that plans to overhaul the European Supervisory Authorities should focus on improving the checks and balances on the regulators' existing powers, as well as include a new mandate for the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority and other bodies to act in the public's interest.



Insurance Europe said that some of the European Commission’s proposals to strengthen the agencies, published in September, could exacerbate existing concerns, especially if the powers and tasks of the authorities are increased without the introduction...

