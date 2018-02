SEC, CFTC Whistleblowers Dodge A Devastating Tax Bullet

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 12:03 PM EST) -- Whistleblowers destined to receive bounties from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission under the Dodd-Frank Act just dodged a deadly tax bullet. This drama within a drama played out last week when the U.S. government shut down for a few hours on Friday morning.



Before the government shutdown at midnight on Thursday, whistleblowers who received a bounty from the SEC and the CFTC faced devastating tax liability on any future award. The increased tax liability would have diluted the monetary incentives...

To view the full article, register now.