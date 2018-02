Trump Budget Includes $15B To Enforce Tax Law

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 7:42 PM EST) -- The Trump administration’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2019, released Monday, calls for providing $15 billion over 10 years to enforce the tax code, as well as a $100 million cut to the IRS’ base funding levels from the year before.



The funds for tax enforcement would come from adjustments to the Internal Revenue Service's program integrity cap, beginning with an increase of $362 million for 2019, according to the budget. “Program integrity” refers to maintaining the effectiveness of a specific government program, which may call for...

To view the full article, register now.