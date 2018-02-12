Health-Focused PE Firm 1315 Capital Closes $300M Fund

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 1:52 PM EST) -- Philadelphia-based private investment firm 1315 Capital, which specializes in medical technology companies, has closed its second fund at more than $300 million, the company said Monday.



1315 Capital LLC closed the fund, 1315 Capital II, with contributions totaling more than $300 million, which exceeded the $250 million target. 1315 Capital II is a health care growth equity fund and includes public and private pension and family office limited partners. The company could not confirm a specific value for the fund.



“We appreciate the ongoing partnership with...

To view the full article, register now.