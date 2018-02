Del. Court OKs Potential Exit For Oxbow Carbon Investors

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 5:53 PM EST) -- A Delaware Chancery Court ruling opened the door Monday to a possible receiver-supervised sale of William I. Koch’s $2.6 billion Oxbow Carbon LLC, after finding that the company took unfair advantage of gaps in the company’s membership agreement to block investor cashout efforts.



In the 178-page decision, Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster, called for briefs on exit sale prospects after finding that Koch and Oxbow Holdings breached a requirement to use reasonable efforts to support the cashout efforts of member investors Crestview Partners LP and Load...

