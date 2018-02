Former SEC Enforcer Joins Covington's DC Office

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 9:15 PM EST) -- Covington & Burling LLP announced Monday it has added a former associate director in the enforcement division of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to its Washington, D.C., office, where the 20-year SEC veteran will serve as partner in the firm’s securities litigation and enforcement practice area.



Gerald Hodgkins, who oversaw more than 100 enforcement actions at the SEC and was a founding member of the commission’s Claims Review Staff overseeing whistleblower awards, will also serve in Covington’s white collar defense and investigations practice area....

