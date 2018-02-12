Fla. Appeals Block Of Abortion Waiting Period Law

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 5:37 PM EST) -- Florida is appealing a trial judge's decision permanently blocking enforcement of a state law that requires women to wait 24 hours after an initial doctor's visit before obtaining an abortion.



The state filed a notice of appeal Thursday indicating it would challenge Judge Terry P. Lewis' decision that declared the law “unconstitutional on its face.” Judge Lewis held that the evidence the state offered in support of the statute fell short of showing that the mandatory waiting period furthers a compelling state interest in the least...

