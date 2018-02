Fed. Circ. Rules PTAB Wrongly Rejected Drain Patent App

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 9:21 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit upended a decision from the Patent Trial and Appeal Board rejecting an application for a patent on a drain valve, finding, in part, that the board didn’t adequately explain its conclusion that the invention was obvious.



Inventor Kenneth Hodges appealed after a patent examiner found several claims in his application were anticipated by earlier inventions. The examiner also found all the claims in the application were obvious, rejections that were upheld by the PTAB.



In a precedential opinion Monday, the Federal Circuit reversed...

