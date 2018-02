Orion Energy Snags $816M For Latest Credit Fund

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 4:09 PM EST) -- Private equity firm Orion Energy Partners raked in $816 million for a new credit fund, saying Monday that it will use the influx of cash to build a portfolio specializing in middle-market energy infrastructure businesses.



Orion said the Orion Energy Credit Opportunities Fund II reached well beyond its initial target of $750 million, taking in commitments from state and corporate pension plans, endowments and foundations and high net worth individuals, among others. Slightly less than half of the contributors to the fund came from the U.S.,...

