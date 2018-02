Former SEC Branch Chief Joins Dechert's DC Office

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 7:38 PM EST) -- Dechert LLP announced that it has acquired a former branch chief from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s division of investment management to work in the firm’s Washington D.C.-based corporate and securities practice group.



Jim Curtis, who spent more than 25 years at the SEC, will focus on permanent capital at Dechert. James Lebovitz, a Dechert partner and member of its permanent capital vehicle team, said in a statement on Feb. 12 that Curtis’ many years of experience helped put him on the firm’s radar....

To view the full article, register now.