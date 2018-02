Ingersoll-Rand Seeks Quick Win On $25M Foreign Tax Credit

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 6:14 PM EST) -- Ingersoll-Rand Co. has asked a North Carolina federal court to grant it summary judgment in a suit against the IRS, alleging that the agency wrongfully disallowed $25 million in credits for Swiss taxes paid by a foreign subsidiary.



The credits are for foreign income taxes paid on Swiss income from 2001 that was exempt from U.S. taxation, Ingersoll said The IRS claimed that Ingersoll could not get the credit on income that wasn’t taxed domestically.



“Plaintiff has pursued this foreign tax credit for more than 15...

