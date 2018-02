USPTO Funding Holds Steady At $3.4B Under Trump Budget

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 9:53 PM EST) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office would get $3.41 billion in funding under the 2019 budget President Donald Trump unveiled Monday, which would hold the office’s budget steady while many other government agencies face the prospect of major cuts.



The president proposed slashing funding for the Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of Health and Human Services, and Medicare, among others. The cuts did not extend to the USPTO, where Trump’s pick as director, former Irell & Manella LLP managing partner Andrei Iancu, took office last week....

