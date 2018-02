Mich. Is Unlawfully Storing Newborns' Blood, Suit Says

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 11:02 PM EST) -- A group of Michigan parents has sued the state's Health Department in federal court over the collection and indefinite retention of blood samples taken from their children as newborns, alleging that the long-standing practice is being done without parents' knowledge or consent and violates their babies' constitutional rights.



In a 15-page complaint filed Thursday, four parents take aim at a state program run by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services that requires health care professionals who care for newborns to collect blood samples within...

