Scotiabank Expands Investment Biz With $950M Deal

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 7:55 PM EST) -- Scotiabank, Canada’s international bank, has agreed to purchase Montreal-based investment firm Jarislowsky Fraser for $950 million, the bank said Monday.



Scotiabank will fund the $950 million deal by issuing shares of common stock, with $56 million in additional shares being paid based on achieving growth targets. The deal has received unanimous support from the Jarislowsky Fraser partners and is expected to close in the third quarter of Scotiabank’s 2018 fiscal year.



“Jarislowsky Fraser is an iconic Canadian brand with a disciplined investment process, a team‐oriented approach...

