Sucampo Investor Seeks Docs For Proposed Mallinckrodt Deal

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 8:54 PM EST) -- A shareholder hit Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc. with a books and records request suit Monday in Delaware’s Chancery Court over Mallinckrodt PLC’s proposed $1.2 billion buyout, alleging Mallinckrodt may have acquired an ownership interest in Sucampo through a side deal that could trigger a three-year moratorium on the merger.



Investor Andre Brown says the Irish drugmaker Mallinckrodt acquired the ownership interest of Sucampo’s founders ― about 32 percent of Sucampo’s outstanding equity ― through a side deal on Dec. 20, several days before Mallinckrodt announced its $1.2...

