Potlatch To Pay $6M To EPA, DOT Over Pollution Cleanup

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 8:45 PM EST) -- Environmental lawyers at the U.S. Department of Justice have reached a $6 million consent decree with real estate investment trust and paper and wood mill unit owner Potlatch Corp. in Idaho federal court over the $13.43 million cost for cleanup of environmental contamination that Potlatch allegedly worsened at a former Idaho railroad operation site.



The deal earmarks $4 million for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and $2 million for the U.S. Federal Highway Administration. It's the result of a suit also filed Monday saying Potlatch left the agencies on the hook for...

To view the full article, register now.