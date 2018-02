Shell Cuts $10M Deal In La. Toxic Air Emissions Suit

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 8:22 PM EST) -- Shell Chemical LP agreed on Monday to spend approximately $10 million to reduce harmful air pollution from four industrial flares at a plant in Norco, Louisiana, resolving allegations that emissions from the Shell facilities violate the Clean Air Act and state law.



In a consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, Shell has agreed to eliminate more than 150 tons of harmful air pollutants from its chemical plant in Norco in St. Charles...

