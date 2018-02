Mulvaney Says CFPB Will Act With ‘Humility And Moderation’

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 7:58 PM EST) -- The acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Monday said that his agency would stay within the boundaries set by federal law, acting with “humility and moderation” and continuing a shift away from the aggressive tactics of his predecessor.



A strategic plan for fiscal years 2018-2022 released by the federal consumer finance watchdog reiterated an earlier statement from Mulvaney that the bureau would no longer “push the envelope” in policing financial markets, but that it would follow a “fixed meaning” that will avoid what...

