FTC Hits Top 3 Dental Supply Cos. With Antitrust Suit

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 10:00 PM EST) -- The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has accused the nation’s three largest dental supply companies of conspiring to refuse to provide discounts to buying groups representing small dental practitioners in violation of antitrust laws, according to an announcement Monday.



Benco Dental Supply Company, Henry Schein Inc. and Patterson Companies Inc., which the FTC said collectively control more than 85 percent of U.S. distributor sales of dental products and services, are accused of reaching an agreement not to offer discounts to buying groups. The announcement said the FTC’s...

