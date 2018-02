UK Gov't To Press Ahead With Pensions Cold-Caller Ban

Law360, London (February 13, 2018, 1:56 PM GMT) -- The U.K. government has said it will push through plans to clamp down on pension scammers by banning cold calling after a parliamentary report found many savers were at risk of being ripped off.



The government said on Monday it was aiming to push through a ban on unsolicited sales pitches made by phone, or cold calling, "as quickly as possible" after it reviewed proposals from the House of Commons Committee for Work and Pensions.



The influential committee published a far-reaching review into pension reforms in...

