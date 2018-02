Barclays Defends £321M Claim In Battle With Credit Card Co.

Law360, London (February 13, 2018, 6:22 PM GMT) -- Barclays PLC urged the U.K. High Court on Tuesday to let it forge ahead with its bid to recover £321.4 million ($446 million) from credit card provider CCUK Finance Ltd. in a dispute over a missold debt waiver product.



CCUK is suing Barclays for around £1.1 billion for selling it credit card portfolios made “worthless” because of a so-called payment break protection, or PBP, add-on that was allegedly missold by the bank.



But Barclays argued in the hearing Tuesday that the credit card servicer has failed...

