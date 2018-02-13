Debt Managers Banned After Customers Lost Up To £2M

Law360, London (February 13, 2018, 5:22 PM GMT) -- Two debt managers have been disqualified from holding the position of director for a combined eleven-and-a-half years because their actions caused distress to customers who were already in financial difficulty, the U.K. government said on Tuesday.



Stephen Anthony Woolley and Kevin John Dursley voluntarily agreed to be disqualified following an investigation by the Insolvency Service, an executive agency of the government’s Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, or BEIS.



Woolley's actions resulted in customers already in financial distress suffering estimated losses of as much as...

