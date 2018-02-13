Debt Managers Banned After Customers Lost Up To £2M
Stephen Anthony Woolley and Kevin John Dursley voluntarily agreed to be disqualified following an investigation by the Insolvency Service, an executive agency of the government’s Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, or BEIS.
Woolley's actions resulted in customers already in financial distress suffering estimated losses of as much as...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login