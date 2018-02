Lawmakers Threaten FCA Over RBS Report Amid New Leaks

Law360, London (February 13, 2018, 3:19 PM GMT) -- The head of a key parliamentary committee warned the Financial Conduct Authority on Tuesday that it could be in contempt of Parliament if it does not deliver a full report on the Royal Bank of Scotland PLC's controversial treatment of troubled small businesses by Friday.



Nicky Morgan of the Treasury Committee says the FCA will have breached an order of the House of Commons if it doesn’t publish or provide the report by Friday. (AP) Nicky Morgan, head of the parliamentary Treasury Committee, and the FCA have...

To view the full article, register now.