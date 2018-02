Barclays Bank Heading To Court For Qatar Loan Charges

Law360, London (February 13, 2018, 1:09 PM GMT) -- Lawyers for Barclays Bank PLC will appear in court on Wednesday for the first time to hear charges brought against the firm by the Serious Fraud Office of unlawful financial assistance relating to a $3 billion loan it made to Qatar in 2008, the SFO said Tuesday.



The SFO's charges, announced earlier in the week, were linked to financial assistance given by Barclays Bank to Qatar Holding LLC "for the purpose of directly or indirectly acquiring shares in Barclays PLC," the bank's financial services parent company. Qatar...

