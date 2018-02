Security Firm Boss Gets 10-Year Ban For Bank Deal Breach

Law360, London (February 13, 2018, 3:51 PM GMT) -- A security firm boss has been disqualified from acting as a director for 10 years after he breached an invoice financing agreement, making off with more than £100,000 ($139,000) and leaving the bank that ran the facility with irrecoverable losses, the U.K. government said Tuesday.



Ryan Maginess has been banned from acting as a director or setting up a company or limited liability partnership following an investigation carried out by the Insolvency Service, an executive agency of the government’s Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy....

