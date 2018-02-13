IOSCO Proposes Safeguards In Leveraged Products Market

Law360, London (February 13, 2018, 5:51 PM GMT) -- A global securities standards setter on Tuesday proposed a series of new guidelines protecting retail investors against heavy losses from leveraged investment products such as spread-bets and binary options.



The International Organization of Securities Commissions said retail investors using leveraged securities traded over the counter are exposed to short-term price movements in a market where pricing, settlement and trading terms are not standardized.



"Typically, the products are offered through online trading platforms, and often though aggressive or misleading marketing campaigns," the IOSCO said. "Several studies show...

