Treasury Proposes Scrapping Nearly 300 Tax Rules

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 9:46 AM EST) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury intends to scrap nearly 300 tax rules in keeping with President Donald Trump's executive orders to cut back on regulatory burdens, according to proposed regulations released Tuesday.



The Treasury Department said Tuesday that removing the nearly 300 regulations will "increase clarity of the tax law." (AP)



Treasury is proposing to remove 298 regulations it says are no longer necessary because they have no current or future applicability and to amend 79 other regulations that reference them.



Removing the rules will...

