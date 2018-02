MoFo Boosts London Office With Ex-Clifford Chance Atty

Law360, London (February 13, 2018, 5:58 PM GMT) -- Morrison & Foerster LLP announced on Tuesday that it has snagged a veteran lawyer from Clifford Chance with experience in cross-border financial transactions to join its finance practice in London as a partner.



Caroline Jury is the fifth partner in less than two years to join Morrison & Foerster from a Magic Circle law firm. She is admitted as a solicitor in England and Wales and as a lawyer of the Supreme Court of New South Wales, Australia.



“I am delighted to join the growing European...

To view the full article, register now.