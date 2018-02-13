Clinical R&D Lab To Scoop Up Pharma Testing Co. For $800M

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 8:26 PM EST) -- Charles River Laboratories Inc. has agreed to purchase nonclinical contract research organization company MPI Research for $800 million, the company announced Tuesday.



Charles River provides research and development services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and will be able to expand its research capabilities with the acquisition, the company said in a statement. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2018 subject to regulatory approval.



“In addition to meeting our disciplined acquisition criteria, MPI is an exceptional strategic fit for Charles River because...

To view the full article, register now.