Medical Device Co. Motus Downsizes IPO Estimate To $21M

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 4:16 PM EST) -- Medical device company Motus GI Holdings Inc., which was scheduled to price an initial public offering last week during a volatile stretch for public markets that saw several companies postpone IPOs, on Tuesday downsized its deal to an estimated $21 million.



Motus GI told regulators it is now offering 3.5 million shares priced between $5 and $7, raising $21 million at midpoint, or about 18 percent less than originally expected. Motus GI had planned to sell 4.25 million shares, which would have raised $25.5 million at...

