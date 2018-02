IRS May Deny Accounting Period Shifts Over Transition Tax

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 1:56 PM EST) -- The Internal Revenue Service on Tuesday announced that it would prevent companies from changing the accounting periods of foreign affiliates if doing so could allow them to skirt a tax on the overseas earnings they bring back to the U.S. under the recently enacted tax overhaul.



A revenue procedure listed conditions that would prevent a company from changing the annual accounting period of a specified foreign corporation in light of the transition tax, which applies to offshore income that is eligible for a discounted one-time tax...

