House Easily Votes To Rekindle Tariff-Cutting Program

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 7:46 PM EST) -- The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday overwhelmingly voted to reauthorize the Generalized System of Preferences, a program that slashes duties on imports from developing nations that expired at the end of last year, teeing up a vote for final passage in the Senate.



With a convincing 400-2 vote, lawmakers gave their approval to a bipartisan bill unveiled last week by leaders of the House Ways and Means Committee. The bill would renew GSP for three more years, providing relief to a slew of U.S. importers....

