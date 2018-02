FDA Warning Wire: Bayer's Botched Batches

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 8:10 PM EST) -- This week's roundup of U.S. Food and Drug Administration warning letters is headlined by a rebuke of Bayer AG over contaminated drugs, discarded training records and unreported lab data about undersized or oversized tablets. Here's a look at the FDA's latest smackdowns.



Bayer Rebuked for 'Cross-Contamination Problem'



The warning letter to Bayer stemmed from a January 2017 inspection of a drug manufacturing plant in Germany. FDA officials needed more than 2,000 words to describe their displeasure with multiple aspects of Bayer's drugmaking operations.



Officials directed some...

