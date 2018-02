Facing Rapid Change, WTO Boss Stumps For Open Trade

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 1:39 PM EST) -- World Trade Organization Director-General Roberto Azevedo on Monday pushed his members to retain their commitment to a fully open trading system even as they face “rapid economic changes” that could tempt them into closing off their markets to global competition.



As the WTO’s top official, advocating for liberalized trade is one of Azevedo’s primary responsibilities. But speaking at a summit in Dubai, he said that this task is becoming even more important as countries grapple with the effects of globalization, which can allow opponents to crusade...

