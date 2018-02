Polsinelli Wins Asylum For Child Immigrants With Big Dreams

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 11:30 AM EST) -- After enduring years of physical and sexual abuse in Honduras, two teenage sisters with big dreams to help others in their new lives were recently granted asylum in the U.S., following three years of pro bono advocacy by a team of attorneys at Polsinelli.



The team of attorneys, led by partner Mary McKelvey, say they worked for three years, gaining the girls’ trust, helping them tell their harrowing story to a court, and witnessing them glow with happiness and confidence after being granted asylum last July....

