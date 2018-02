EU Gov'ts Agree To Delay Tough Insurance Distribution Rules

Law360, London (February 14, 2018, 1:37 PM GMT) -- European Union governments agreed Wednesday to delay the start date of Europe's new insurance sales directive until October, giving distributors more time to comply with the new rules — little more than a week before they were set to come into force.



The European Council has approved the Commission's proposal to delay the start date of a new insurance directive in a move welcomed by the sector. (AP) The European Council, which is made up of representatives from members states, has signed off the European Commission's...

