Drawing A Road Map For Nationwide Health Info Sharing

By Christine Moundas, Minal Caron and Evander Williams February 15, 2018, 12:34 PM EST

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 12:34 PM EST) -- On Jan. 5, 2018, the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC), an office within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, released its draft Trusted Exchange Framework, setting forth a road map for a public-private partnership designed to promote interoperability among health information networks (HINs).[1] This article describes the draft framework, which outlines a common set of principles and minimum terms and conditions for trusted exchange. This article also addresses some of the questions that remain in evaluating whether this new...
