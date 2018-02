Dental Supply Co. Hits Back At FTC Antitrust Allegations

Law360, Washington (February 13, 2018, 8:52 PM EST) -- One of the nation’s largest dental supply companies on Tuesday shot back at the Federal Trade Commission’s allegations it conspired to refuse discounts to buying groups for small dental practitioners, saying it has long done a robust business with the buying groups and never entered into an agreement to refuse to sell to them.



The FTC on Monday said it had filed a complaint accusing Henry Schein Inc. and two other dental supply companies of conspiring to "refuse to offer discounts to or otherwise serve" buying...

