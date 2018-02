Mulvaney Tells Sens. He Had Say In Axing Payday Lender Suit

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 3:17 PM EST) -- Mick Mulvaney, director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, on Tuesday confirmed he took part in the decision to drop a lawsuit against a payday lender, despite his spokesman initially stating the decision was made by career staff at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.



Mulvaney, who was appearing before the Senate Budget Committee for a hearing on President Donald Trump's fiscal 2019 budget, said he did take part in the decision to drop a lawsuit against Golden Valley Lending Inc. in his role as...

