EU Targets Shipyard Tax Scheme In Letter To Polish Gov't

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 5:22 PM EST) -- The European Union on Monday released the reasoning behind its decision to investigate Poland’s low flat-rate sales tax for shipyards operating in the country, saying in a letter to the Polish government that the measure didn't appear to hold up against EU state aid rules.



The European Commission said last month that it was looking into Poland’s law that gives shipyards in the country an option to pay a 1 percent flat-rate tax on sales from building and converting ships — instead of paying the usual...

