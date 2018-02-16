A Guide To Financing Food And Beverage Companies In 2018

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 2:00 PM EST) -- U.S. emerging growth companies raised a staggering $67 billion in venture capital financing in 2017. High-growth food and beverage brands shared in a significant portion of that windfall, with angels, family offices, venture capital and private equity firms all putting their money to work in the category. For investors, the thesis is simple: Consumers continue to show an increasing preference for brands that embrace authenticity, social engagement, traceable sourcing, clean labels, healthier ingredients and functional benefits. And, increasingly, it is smaller, emerging brands that have reacted...

To view the full article, register now.