SDFL Adopts Guidelines For Cooperation On Int'l Bankruptcies

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 9:45 PM EST) -- The Southern District of Florida's bankruptcy court has adopted guidelines for communication and cooperation between courts in cross-border insolvency matters that practitioners say will help courts efficiently handle the increasing number of Chapter 15 cases filed in the region as its ties to Latin America continue to strengthen.



In an order issued Feb. 1, Chief Judge Laurel Myerson Isicoff said the court would adopt the Judicial Insolvency Network's guidelines for cooperation on Chapter 15 bankruptcies, making the district the third, after Delaware and the Southern District...

