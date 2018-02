Rawle & Henderson Fired Worker Claiming Harassment: Suit

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 8:59 PM EST) -- A former legal secretary for Rawle & Henderson LLP launched a lawsuit in New York state court Monday, alleging that members of the law firm fabricated workplace performance problems to push her out after she complained of a partner’s sexual harassment.



Ilana German said the performance complaints against her began only days after she complained about various sexually explicit or harassing statements made by now-deceased partner David Zane. German said the complaints about her work were unfounded and used to hide the true rationale behind her...

