EU Notice To Stakeholders Is Accurate, But Misleading

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 12:42 PM EST) -- This article “fact-checks” the “Notice to Stakeholders” published by the European Commission on Nov. 21, 2017.[1] The notice has received widespread press attention, due to its stark warnings about the risks of choosing to litigate in the English courts post-Brexit. The warnings have caused raised eyebrows and questions in financial institutions around the city and beyond.



We consider whether the notice is factually accurate (yes), whether it gives an interested commercial stakeholder the full story (no), and suggest some reasons why the notice was released when...

To view the full article, register now.