Sidley, KMK Guide Insurer Kemper's $1.3B Infinity Purchase

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 10:18 PM EST) -- Kemper Corp. and Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. announced Tuesday they have entered into a merger agreement under which Kemper will purchase Infinity for about $1.3 billion in cash and stock, a deal advised by Sidley Austin LLP and Keating Muething & Klekamp PLL.



Kemper is one of the nation’s leading insurers, with $8 billion in assets, according to Tuesday’s joint announcement from the companies. Infinity is a major provider of specialty, nonstandard auto insurance, generally provided to drivers with higher risk factors.



Kemper President and...

